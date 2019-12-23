ADT Inc.[ADT] stock saw a move by -0.83% on , touching 681191. Based on the recent volume, ADT Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADT shares recorded 764.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ADT Inc. [ADT] stock could reach median target price of $9.75.

ADT Inc. [ADT] stock additionally went down by -3.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADT stock is set at 32.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 36.06% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADT shares showcased 38.73% increase. ADT saw -13.39% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 97.79% compared to high within the same period of time.

ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.93 to 8.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.83.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 9 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ADT Inc. [ADT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADT Inc. [ADT] sitting at +7.69 and its Gross Margin at +35.13, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -15.91, and its Return on Assets is -3.56. These metrics suggest that this ADT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADT Inc. [ADT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 236.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 235.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADT Inc. [ADT] earns $241,141 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 23.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.73 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ADT Inc. [ADT] has 764.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.93 to 8.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADT Inc. [ADT] a Reliable Buy?

ADT Inc. [ADT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.