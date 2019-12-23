Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] stock went down by -2.74% or -0.3 points down from its previous closing price of $10.95. The stock reached $10.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ADVM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.04% in the period of the last 7 days.
ADVM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.05, at one point touching $10.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $16.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 231.78% after the recent low of $2.81.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 16.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.95.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 4 Mar (In 73 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] sitting at -4533.56.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.20%. Its Return on Equity is -37.71, and its Return on Assets is -34.97. These metrics suggest that this Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,569.25. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] earns $19,659 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 19.48 and its Current Ratio is 19.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] has 66.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $707.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 16.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 279.00% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 5.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. [ADVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.