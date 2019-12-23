Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] took an upward turn with a change of -2.53%, trading at the price of $84.50 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 556.84K shares for that time period. AMG monthly volatility recorded 2.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.48%. PS value for AMG stocks is 1.90 with PB recorded at 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [NYSE:AMG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.08 to 115.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 3 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] sitting at +29.07 and its Gross Margin at +94.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 6.69, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] earns $536,022 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] has 50.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.08 to 115.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] a Reliable Buy?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. [AMG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.