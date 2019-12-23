Aflac Incorporated [AFL] saw a change by 0.28% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $53.14. The company is holding 731.95M shares with keeping 687.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.89% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.50%, trading +5.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 731.95M shares valued at 5.78 million were bought and sold.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.88 to 57.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.99.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at +19.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.15, and its Return on Assets is 2.03. These metrics suggest that this Aflac Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.87 and P/E Ratio of 13.11. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] earns $1,947,937 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.52.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 731.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.88 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.