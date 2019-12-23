The share price of Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] inclined by $4.00, presently trading at $4.12. The company’s shares saw 111.28% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.95 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AGEN jumped by +3.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.00% compared to 0.15 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.26%, while additionally gaining 61.29% during the last 12 months. Agenus Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.38% increase from the current trading price.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 4.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] sitting at -340.25.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to

EBITDA is -2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] earns $125,114 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 35.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] has 131.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $524.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 4.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 5.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agenus Inc. [AGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agenus Inc. [AGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.