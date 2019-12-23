Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] gained by 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $243.06 price per share at the time. Amgen Inc. represents 599.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.59B with the latest information.

The Amgen Inc. traded at the price of $243.06 with 5.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMGN shares recorded 2.27M.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $241.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at +43.44 and its Gross Margin at +82.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.50%. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.80%. Its Return on Equity is 44.48, and its Return on Assets is 11.47. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 271.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 7.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 236.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.46 and P/E Ratio of 18.65. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] earns $1,105,488 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 599.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $145.59B. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.32. This RSI suggests that Amgen Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.