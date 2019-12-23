Apollo Global Management, Inc.[APO] stock saw a move by 1.11% on , touching 12.42 million. Based on the recent volume, Apollo Global Management, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APO shares recorded 220.02M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] stock could reach median target price of N/A. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] stock additionally went up by +8.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APO stock is set at 110.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APO shares showcased 44.81% increase. APO saw -0.06% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 113.20% compared to high within the same period of time. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.63 to 48.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.72. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 39 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +2.79 and its Gross Margin at +98.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.01, and its Return on Assets is -0.44. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 262.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 254.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.18 and P/E Ratio of 23.61. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] earns $1,018,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has 220.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.63 to 48.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 2.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.53. This RSI suggests that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.