Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[ARWR] stock saw a move by -6.19% on , touching 19.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARWR shares recorded 106.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] stock additionally went down by -4.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 31.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARWR stock is set at 393.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 119.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARWR shares showcased 130.87% increase. ARWR saw -13.88% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 509.89% compared to high within the same period of time.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.41 to 73.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.68.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] sitting at +36.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.30%. These measurements indicate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.90%. Its Return on Equity is 39.94, and its Return on Assets is 29.46. These metrics all suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is

doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 38.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 91.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] earns $1,259,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 341.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.73 and its Current Ratio is 2.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has 106.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.41 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 509.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 5.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.