Avon Products, Inc. [NYSE: AVP] stock went down by -0.53% or -0.03 points down from its previous closing price of $5.67. The stock reached $5.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AVP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +6.42% in the period of the last 7 days. AVP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.75, at one point touching $5.59. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $5.75. The 52-week high currently stands at $5.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 252.50% after the recent low of $1.30. Avon Products, Inc. [NYSE:AVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 5.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.67. Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 53 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] sitting at +7.46 and its Gross Margin at +59.17, this company's Net Margin is now -0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 29.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20. Its Return on Assets is -0.58.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 134.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. companyname [AVP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] earns $242,230 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] has 445.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 5.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 333.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 4.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.60. This RSI suggests that Avon Products, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. [AVP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.