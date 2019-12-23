The share price of Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] inclined by $6.57, presently trading at $6.42. The company’s shares saw 163.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.44 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BE fall by -2.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.48% compared to -0.19 of all time high it touched on 12/18/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.39%, while additionally dropping -35.71% during the last 12 months. Bloom Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.64% increase from the current trading price.
Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.57.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 43 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -21.49 and its Gross Margin at +15.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.06, and its Return on Invested Capital
Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 114.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.34.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] earns $486,902 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 113.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $744.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.11% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.