Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] saw a change by 0.59% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $70.09. The company is holding 278.95M shares with keeping 276.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 73.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.23%, trading +12.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 278.95M shares valued at 4.36 million were bought and sold.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.31 to 77.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.68.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 18 Feb (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] sitting at +19.05 and its Gross Margin at +87.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.00%. Its Return on Equity is 30.36, and its Return on Assets is 14.15. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.04. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.15 and P/E Ratio of 45.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] earns $285,070 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.30 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] has 278.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.31 to 77.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 1.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.