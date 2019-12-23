Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] saw a change by 0.33% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.51. The company is holding 681.16M shares with keeping 673.77M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 131.45% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.18% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.04%, trading +17.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 681.16M shares valued at 1.23 million were bought and sold. Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ:CZR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.84 to 13.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.46. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 59 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] sitting at +9.74 and its Gross Margin at +36.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.36, and its Return on Assets is 1.18. These metrics suggest that this Caesars Entertainment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 585.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 580.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] earns $127,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has 681.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.84 to 13.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 0.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.87. This RSI suggests that Caesars Entertainment Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.