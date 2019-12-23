Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] stock went up by 10.88% or 0.47 points up from its previous closing price of $4.32. The stock reached $4.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CALA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.51% in the period of the last 7 days.

CALA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.82, at one point touching $4.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.82. The 52-week high currently stands at $6.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 19.75% after the recent low of $2.45.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.32.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] sitting at -257.40.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -41.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.20%. Its Return on Equity is -39.44, and its Return on Assets is -32.60. These metrics suggest that this Calithera Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t

be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.59. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] earns $281,696 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.42 and its Current Ratio is 9.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] has 53.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $257.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 7.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.