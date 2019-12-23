Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] stock went up by 10.88% or 0.47 points up from its previous closing price of $4.32. The stock reached $4.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CALA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.51% in the period of the last 7 days.
CALA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.82, at one point touching $4.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.82. The 52-week high currently stands at $6.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 19.75% after the recent low of $2.45.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.32.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 74 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] sitting at -257.40.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -41.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.20%. Its Return on Equity is -39.44, and its Return on Assets is -32.60. These metrics suggest that this Calithera Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.59. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] earns $281,696 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.42 and its Current Ratio is 9.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] has 53.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $257.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.51% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 7.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.