Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRZO] opened at $8.16 and closed at $8.25 a share within trading session on Dec 20, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -5.09% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.83.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRZO] had 29.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.10%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.15 during that period and CRZO managed to take a rebound to $13.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:CRZO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.15 to 13.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 24 Feb (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] sitting at +44.58 and its Gross Margin at +51.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 59.00%. These measurements indicate that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.60%. Its Return on Equity is 46.47, and its Return on Assets is 13.56. These metrics all suggest that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

141.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.51 and P/E Ratio of 1.20. These metrics all suggest that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] earns $4,460,008 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.47 and its Current Ratio is 0.47. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] has 97.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $763.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.15 to 13.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 5.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. [CRZO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.