CDW Corporation[CDW] stock saw a move by 1.17% on , touching 5.86 million. Based on the recent volume, CDW Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDW shares recorded 144.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CDW Corporation [CDW] stock could reach median target price of $141.00.

CDW Corporation [CDW] stock additionally went up by +4.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDW stock is set at 78.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDW shares showcased 33.83% increase. CDW saw 1.06% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 93.65% compared to high within the same period of time.

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.32 to 142.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $142.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CDW Corporation [CDW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CDW Corporation [CDW] sitting at +6.08 and its Gross Margin at +16.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 65.68, and its Return on Assets is 9.10. These metrics all suggest that CDW Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization's capital structure, CDW Corporation [CDW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 373.04.

Equity ratio of 373.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 326.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 30.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CDW Corporation [CDW] earns $1,800,699 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CDW Corporation [CDW] has 144.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.32 to 142.41. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 1.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.76. This RSI suggests that CDW Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CDW Corporation [CDW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CDW Corporation [CDW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.