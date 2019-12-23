Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE: CBB] gained by 35.45% on the last trading session, reaching $10.46 price per share at the time. Cincinnati Bell Inc. represents 48.92M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $377.66M with the latest information.

The Cincinnati Bell Inc. traded at the price of $10.46 with 4.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CBB shares recorded 421.61K.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE:CBB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.19 to 11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 13 Feb (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] sitting at +8.28 and its Gross Margin at +31.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Assets is -2.85.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.68.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. companyname [CBB] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] earns $320,512 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 3.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 92.01. This RSI suggests that Cincinnati Bell Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.