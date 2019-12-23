Cloudera, Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] stock went up by 3.46% or 0.39 points up from its previous closing price of $11.37. The stock reached $11.76 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLDR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.21% in the period of the last 7 days.
CLDR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.81, at one point touching $11.22. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.81. The 52-week high currently stands at $15.43 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 2.43% after the recent low of $4.89.
Cloudera, Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.89 to 15.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.37.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 11 Mar (In 79 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -40.37 and its Gross Margin at +70.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.80%. Its Return on Equity is -20.44, and its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.95.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] earns $162,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] has 283.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.89 to 15.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.56% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.25. This RSI suggests that Cloudera, Inc. is currently Overbought.
Conclusion: Is Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.