Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] opened at $2.97 and closed at $2.95 a share within trading session on Dec 23, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -0.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] had 798937 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.79 during that period and CYH managed to take a rebound to $5.35 in the last 52 weeks.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 19 Feb (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] sitting at +6.26 and its Gross Margin at +6.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Assets is -4.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. companyname [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] earns $162,701 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.32 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] has 121.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $358.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.36, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.