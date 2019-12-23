Cypress Semiconductor Corporation[CY] stock saw a move by -0.19% on , touching 879904. Based on the recent volume, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CY shares recorded 369.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] stock additionally went up by +0.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CY stock is set at 90.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CY shares showcased 5.76% increase. CY saw -0.40% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 97.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:CY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.86 to 23.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] sitting at +7.21 and its Gross Margin at +36.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70%. These measurements indicate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cypress Semiconductor

Corporation [CY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 30.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] earns $424,879 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has 369.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.86 to 23.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 0.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.