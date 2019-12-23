Equity Residential [EQR] took an upward turn with a change of -0.07%, trading at the price of $80.30 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Equity Residential shares have an average trading volume of 1.64M shares for that time period. EQR monthly volatility recorded 1.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.70%. PS value for EQR stocks is 11.18 with PB recorded at 2.93.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.17 to 89.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.36.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 28 Jan (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at +17.73 and its Gross Margin at +34.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.80%. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 3.92, and its Return on Assets is 1.95. These metrics suggest that this Equity Residential does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.91 and P/E Ratio of 37.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equity Residential [EQR] earns $948,115 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 371.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.17 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Equity Residential [EQR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.