Globalstar, Inc. [NYSE: GSAT] opened at $0.51 and closed at $0.49 a share within trading session on Dec 23, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 9.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.54. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Globalstar, Inc. [NYSE: GSAT] had 1.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.29M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.11%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.34 during that period and GSAT managed to take a rebound to $0.73 in the last 52 weeks. Globalstar, Inc. [NYSE:GSAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 0.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49. Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 66 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] sitting at -52.15 and its Gross Margin at -8.10, this company's Net Margin is now -32.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is -8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00. Its Return on Equity is -2.00, and its Return on Assets is -0.60. These metrics suggest that this Globalstar, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 137.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] earns $368,592 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] has 1.38B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $682.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 0.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 7.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.47. This RSI suggests that Globalstar, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] a Reliable Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. [GSAT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.