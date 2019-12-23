The share price of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [NASDAQ: LOPE] inclined by $97.68, presently trading at $97.56. The company’s shares saw 27.56% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $76.48 recorded on Dec 20, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LOPE jumped by +9.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.15% compared to 8.35 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.09%, while additionally dropping -0.92% during the last 12 months. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $119.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.11% increase from the current trading price.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [NASDAQ:LOPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.48 to 132.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.68.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] sitting at +32.70 and its Gross Margin at +37.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.70%. These measurements indicate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70%. Its Return on Equity is 20.82, and its Return on Assets is 17.43. These metrics all suggest that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 4.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.38 and P/E Ratio of 18.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] earns $241,572 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.84 and its Current Ratio is 3.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] has 48.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.48 to 132.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 2.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.15. This RSI suggests that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. [LOPE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.