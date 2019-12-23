Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] saw a change by -1.90% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.00. The company is holding 173.01M shares with keeping 143.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 31.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -68.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.78%, trading +29.98% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 173.01M shares valued at 1.39 million were bought and sold.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.28 to 9.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.06.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 26 Feb (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +34.89 and its Gross Margin at +38.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80%. These measurements indicate that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.39, and its Return on Assets is 7.26. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPOR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.55, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.53 and P/E Ratio of 1.29. These metrics all suggest that Gulfport Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] earns $4,224,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 173.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $529.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.28 to 9.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 8.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.