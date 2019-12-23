Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] took an upward turn with a change of -3.48%, trading at the price of $66.66 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.92 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Henry Schein, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.02M shares for that time period. HSIC monthly volatility recorded 1.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.30%. PS value for HSIC stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 3.47.

Henry Schein, Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.58 to 72.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.06.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 19 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] sitting at +6.77 and its Gross Margin at +27.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.57, and its Return on Assets is 6.57. These metrics all suggest that Henry Schein, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.11. Looking toward the

future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.49 and P/E Ratio of 20.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] earns $733,444 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] has 152.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.58 to 72.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 2.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. [HSIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.