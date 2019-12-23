Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $44.96 after HRL shares went up by 0.58% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 45.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] sitting at +12.32 and its Gross Margin at +19.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.99, and its Return on Assets is 11.74. These metrics all suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 25.02. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] earns $505,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 2.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has 531.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 45.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.06, which indicates that it is 1.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.