Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: IDRA] opened at $1.54 and closed at $1.53 a share within trading session on Dec 23, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 26.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: IDRA] had 966202 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 148.54K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.45 during that period and IDRA managed to take a rebound to $4.19 in the last 52 weeks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IDRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.45 to 4.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 4 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA] sitting at -8549.70 and its Gross Margin at +34.74.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -65.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -95.20%. Its Return on Equity is -69.76, and its Return on Assets is -62.56. These metrics suggest that this Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -17.81. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA] earns $18,389 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.07 and its Current Ratio is 8.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA] has 28.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.45 to 4.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IDRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.