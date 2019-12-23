Granite Construction Incorporated[GVA] stock saw a move by 0.68% on , touching 6.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Granite Construction Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GVA shares recorded 46.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] stock could reach median target price of $35.00. Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] stock additionally went up by +6.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GVA stock is set at -29.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GVA shares showcased -37.40% decrease. GVA saw -42.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.26% compared to high within the same period of time. Granite Construction Incorporated [NYSE:GVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.55 to 49.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.83. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 19 Feb (In 59 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] sitting at +3.51 and its Gross Margin at +11.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.69, and its Return on Assets is 1.94. These metrics suggest that this Granite Construction Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.53.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] earns $582,178 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.96 and its Current Ratio is 2.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has 46.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.55 to 49.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.