VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] saw a change by 15.48% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.13. The company is holding 178.26M shares with keeping 107.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 142.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -48.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.77%, trading +138.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 178.26M shares valued at 4.02 million were bought and sold.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.98.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] sitting at -1792.25 and its Gross Margin at -34.40.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -18.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] earns $29,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 33.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $174.41M.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.70. This RSI suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.