Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] saw a change by -0.57% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.46. The company is holding 148.30M shares with keeping 98.60M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 91.16% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.93% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.28%, trading +75.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 148.30M shares valued at 939987 were bought and sold.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [NYSE:LTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 4.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 20 Mar (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] sitting at +3.41 and its Gross Margin at +24.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.83, and its Return on Assets is 4.76. These metrics suggest that this Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Inc. [LTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 100.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] earns $920,063 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.96.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 0.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.37. This RSI suggests that Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.