Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] took an upward turn with a change of -0.94%, trading at the price of $68.53 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 4.79M shares for that time period. LVS monthly volatility recorded 1.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.64%. PS value for LVS stocks is 3.88 with PB recorded at 9.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.39 to 69.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Jan (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] sitting at +28.46 and its Gross Margin at +41.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.10%. Its Return on Equity is 39.63, and its Return on Assets is 11.16. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 208.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.70 and P/E Ratio of 27.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] earns $266,583 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has 775.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.39 to 69.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.