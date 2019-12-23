Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went down by -1.21% or -0.24 points down from its previous closing price of $19.86. The stock reached $19.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NWL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +6.79% in the period of the last 7 days.

NWL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $19.90, at one point touching $19.59. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $19.90. The 52-week high currently stands at $22.06 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -0.85% after the recent low of $13.04.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 22.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 21 Feb (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] sitting at +6.80 and its Gross Margin at +35.01, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.00%. Its Return on Equity is -70.04, and its Return on Assets is -26.70. These metrics suggest that this Newell Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 127.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] earns $233,268 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has 423.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 22.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.