Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NYSE: NEM] shares went higher by 1.86% from its previous closing of $40.93, now trading at the price of $41.69, also adding 0.76 points. Is NEM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NEM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 817.08M float and a +1.54% run over in the last seven days. NEM share price has been hovering between $41.45 and $29.77 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 41.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] sitting at +16.28 and its Gross Margin at +21.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.40%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.65, and its Return on Assets is 1.36. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.86, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.15 and P/E Ratio of 14.97. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] earns $300,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.21 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] has 818.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 41.45. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.03, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.