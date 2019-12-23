Nucor Corporation [NUE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $56.89 after NUE shares went up by 0.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 62.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.53.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at +13.58 and its Gross Margin at +17.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 25.38, and its Return on Assets is 13.93. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.23.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.85 and P/E Ratio of 9.72. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nucor Corporation [NUE] earns $953,128 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.45 and its Current Ratio is 3.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 304.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 62.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.