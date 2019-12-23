The share price of NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE: NS] inclined by $25.59, presently trading at $26.33. The company’s shares saw 32.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $19.81 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NS fall by -0.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.96% compared to -0.04 of all time high it touched on 12/18/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.21%, while additionally gaining 18.97% during the last 12 months. NuStar Energy L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $29.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.05% increase from the current trading price.

NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE:NS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.81 to 30.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.59.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] sitting at +18.14 and its Gross Margin at +23.55, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.30%. Its Return on Equity is 7.70, and its Return on Assets is 3.14. These metrics suggest that this NuStar Energy L.P. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 207.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] earns $1,293,182 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has 109.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.81 to 30.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 2.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] a Reliable Buy?

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.