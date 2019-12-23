The share price of Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] inclined by $85.99, presently trading at $85.27. The company’s shares saw 31.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $64.67 recorded on Dec 20, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PM jumped by +0.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.08% compared to 0.60 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.14%, while additionally gaining 23.44% during the last 12 months. Philip Morris International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $91.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.61% increase from the current trading price.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.67 to 92.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.99.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at +38.42 and its Gross Margin at +63.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.20%. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.41, and its Return on Invested Capital

has reached 46.40%. Its Return on Assets is 19.08.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 164.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] earns $382,519 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.57B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $133.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.67 to 92.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.