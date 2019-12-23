Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] took an upward turn with a change of 0.32%, trading at the price of $94.54 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Prudential Financial, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.09M shares for that time period. PRU monthly volatility recorded 1.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.00%. PS value for PRU stocks is 0.59 with PB recorded at 0.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc. [NYSE:PRU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.61 to 106.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.24.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 5 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] sitting at +8.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 7.84, and its Return on Assets is 0.49. These metrics suggest that this Prudential Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.60 and P/E Ratio of 10.10. These metrics all suggest that Prudential Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] earns $1,211,836 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] has 404.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.61 to 106.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] a Reliable Buy?

Prudential Financial, Inc. [PRU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.