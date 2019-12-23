Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] took an upward turn with a change of 1.57%, trading at the price of $14.25 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.92 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Rite Aid Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.57M shares for that time period. RAD monthly volatility recorded 6.09%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.36%. PS value for RAD stocks is 0.03 with PB recorded at 0.77.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.03.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 19 Dec (4 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at +0.39 and its Gross Margin at +21.61, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.20%. Its Return on Equity is -47.85, and its Return on Assets is -8.04. These metrics suggest that this Rite Aid Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 294.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.65,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 293.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] earns $407,525 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 53.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $744.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 20.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 182.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 11.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.31. This RSI suggests that Rite Aid Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.