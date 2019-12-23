Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $74.87 after SAGE shares went down by -0.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.50 to 193.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE] sitting at -435.61 and its Gross Margin at +98.78.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.60%. Its Return on Equity is -55.72, and its Return on Assets is -50.30. These metrics suggest that this Sage Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 554.41. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE]

has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE] earns $141,716 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 10.98 and its Current Ratio is 10.98. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE] has 51.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.50 to 193.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 5.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. [SAGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.