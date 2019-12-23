Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] shares went lower by -0.95% from its previous closing of $61.50, now trading at the price of $60.91, also adding -0.59 points. Is SHAK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 795221 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SHAK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 28.99M float and a +3.41% run over in the last seven days. SHAK share price has been hovering between $105.84 and $40.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 24 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] sitting at +9.78 and its Gross Margin at +21.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.30%. Its Return on Equity is 7.67, and its Return on Assets is 2.80. These metrics suggest that this Shake Shack Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.44, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.76 and P/E Ratio of 92.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] earns $75,284 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 56.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has 37.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.67 to 105.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.