The share price of Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] inclined by $150.14, presently trading at $150.96. The company’s shares saw 67.58% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $90.08 recorded on Dec 20, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPLK jumped by +5.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.43% compared to 7.45 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.04%, while additionally gaining 56.35% during the last 12 months. Splunk Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $160.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.82% increase from the current trading price.

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.08 to 152.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $150.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] sitting at -13.60 and its Gross Margin at +80.88, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.40%. Its Return on Equity is -23.68, and its Return on Assets is -8.42. These metrics suggest that this Splunk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Splunk

Inc. [SPLK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -115.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 61.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] earns $409,775 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.23 and its Current Ratio is 3.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has 155.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.08 to 152.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 2.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Splunk Inc. [SPLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Splunk Inc. [SPLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.