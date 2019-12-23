SRC Energy Inc. [NYSE: SRCI] shares went higher by 0.24% from its previous closing of $4.09, now trading at the price of $4.10, also adding 0.01 points. Is SRCI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.29 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SRCI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 240.00M float and a +8.75% run over in the last seven days. SRCI share price has been hovering between $6.99 and $3.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SRC Energy Inc. [NYSE:SRCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.07 to 6.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.09.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 19 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] sitting at +48.79 and its Gross Margin at +54.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.90%. These measurements indicate that SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 17.97, and its Return on Assets is 10.76. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SRCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 31.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.19 and P/E Ratio of 4.63. These metrics all suggest that SRC Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] earns $4,392,116 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.66. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] has 242.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $996.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.07 to 6.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 4.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SRC Energy Inc. [SRCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.