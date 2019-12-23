TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] stock went up by 0.15% or 0.03 points up from its previous closing price of $20.48. The stock reached $20.51 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FTI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.55% in the period of the last 7 days. FTI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.64, at one point touching $20.34. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $20.64. The 52-week high currently stands at $28.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 7.49% after the recent low of $18.20. TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 28.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.48. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] sitting at +7.63 and its Gross Margin at +18.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.10%. Its Return on Equity is -16.16, and its Return on Assets is -7.24. These metrics suggest that this TechnipFMC plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.85.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] earns $339,438 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has 446.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 28.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TechnipFMC plc [FTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TechnipFMC plc [FTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.