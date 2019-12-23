The Mosaic Company[MOS] stock saw a move by -2.95% on , touching 1.7 million. Based on the recent volume, The Mosaic Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MOS shares recorded 359.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock additionally went up by +8.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MOS stock is set at -24.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MOS shares showcased -7.34% decrease. MOS saw -37.87% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.37% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 33.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.71.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at +12.41 and its Gross Margin at +15.66, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this The Mosaic Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Mosaic Company [MOS] earns $743,202 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 359.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 33.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 4.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Mosaic Company [MOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.