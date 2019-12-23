the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE: RUBI] shares went higher by 3.07% from its previous closing of $8.47, now trading at the price of $8.73, also adding 0.26 points. Is RUBI stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 879487 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RUBI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 48.07M float and a +18.96% run over in the last seven days. RUBI share price has been hovering between $10.85 and $3.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE:RUBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 10.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.47.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 65 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] sitting at -48.26 and its Gross Margin at +50.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.20%. Its Return on Equity is -43.75, and its Return on Assets is -16.63. These metrics suggest that this the Rubicon Project, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15. the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] earns $304,853 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has 48.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $409.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 10.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.00% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 7.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.