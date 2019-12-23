The Trade Desk, Inc.[TTD] stock saw a move by 2.84% on , touching 720597. Based on the recent volume, The Trade Desk, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTD shares recorded 44.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] stock could reach median target price of $250.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] stock additionally went up by +6.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTD stock is set at 125.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by 29.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTD shares showcased 12.57% increase. TTD saw -6.31% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 165.02% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.35 to 289.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $263.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] sitting at +22.49 and its Gross Margin at +76.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.00%. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.70%. Its Return on Equity is 27.54, and

its Return on Assets is 9.21. These metrics all suggest that The Trade Desk, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 98.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 61.57 and P/E Ratio of 132.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] earns $505,608 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.48 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] has 44.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.35 to 289.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.