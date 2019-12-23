The Western Union Company [WU] saw a change by -0.78% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $27.22. The company is holding 415.28M shares with keeping 412.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 65.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.80% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.88%, trading +25.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 415.28M shares valued at 832774 were bought and sold. The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.42 to 28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.43. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +17.42 and its Gross Margin at +36.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.10%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.20%. Its Return on Assets is 9.35.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Western Union Company [WU] earns $464,417 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 415.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.42 to 28.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.