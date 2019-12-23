The share price of Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE: VGR] inclined by $12.50, presently trading at $12.90. The company’s shares saw 57.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.21 recorded on Dec 20, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VGR jumped by +0.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.23% compared to 0.11 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.94%, while additionally gaining 44.71% during the last 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.81% increase from the current trading price.

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.21 to 14.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] sitting at +11.88 and its Gross Margin at +30.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital

is 22.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90%. Its Return on Assets is 3.55.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 150.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] earns $1,202,741 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 49.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] has 143.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.21 to 14.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 3.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. [VGR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.