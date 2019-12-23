Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] took an upward turn with a change of -2.77%, trading at the price of $1.00 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 956626 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.75M shares for that time period. BNGO monthly volatility recorded 7.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.84%. PS value for BNGO stocks is 2.44 with PB recorded at .

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 6.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] sitting at -170.12 and its Gross Margin at +27.41.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -218.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -107.00%. Its Return on Equity is -1,266.76, and its Return on Assets is -105.85. These metrics suggest that this Bionano Genomics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

is organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] earns $155,854 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.84 and its Current Ratio is 5.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] has 26.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.80M. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.