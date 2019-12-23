Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $18.20 after HIIQ shares went down by -8.36% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [NASDAQ:HIIQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 46.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.86.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] sitting at +5.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.53, and its Return on Assets is 4.32. These metrics suggest that this Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.21, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.42 and P/E Ratio of 16.44. These metrics all suggest that Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] earns $2,514,973 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.90.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] has 16.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $322.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 46.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] a Reliable Buy?

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. [HIIQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.