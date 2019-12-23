Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] saw a change by 2.02% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $128.95. The company is holding 935.00M shares with keeping 931.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.46%, trading +12.53% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 935.00M shares valued at 9.24 million were bought and sold.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.70 to 132.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 22 Jan (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at +42.55 and its Gross Margin at +63.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.60%. Its Return on Equity is 57.29, and its Return on Assets is 31.84. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.01 and P/E Ratio of 23.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] earns $528,105 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.38 and its Current Ratio is 3.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has 935.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $120.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.70 to 132.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 1.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.33. This RSI suggests that Texas Instruments Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.